The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency in the Eastern region, Abena Osei -Asare has given nine taxi saloon cars and one mini Kia truck, popularly called Abossey Okai Macho to driver unions in her constituency under her Obaatanpa Empowerment program.

Driver unions including the Anyinam GPRTU, Papaye Cooperative Union,Enyiresi Drivers Union and Sekyere Drivers Union will work,pay and own the vehicles which have been comprehensively insured and fully registered at no expense to beneficiaries.

The MP who doubles as the Minister of State at Finance Ministry also gave out 15 boxes of tools to 15 mechanic shops in the constituency to aid the mechanics in their trade.

The aim of the initiative, according to her is to empower her constituents to be self-sufficient and expand their businesses to employ more people.

At the launch of the initiative, the MP said the move to empower her people was in response to a request from the driver unions during community engagement last year.

“After the community engagement I had with the driver unions, I partnered with Mr Kwawu Dodzi, CEO of Poseidon Engineering to deliver 9 taxi saloon cars and a truck popularly called “Abossey okai macho” to be used in the first set of the work, pay and own scheme” she explained.

She reiterated the value the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government places on empowering people with the needed support to enable them engage in meaningful work , urging them to continue to support her and the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The beneficiary unions expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the MP and assured her of cultivating the culture of maintenance and periodic servicing of the vehicles.

They pledged to adhere to the terms and conditions of the program and prayed for her to be retained as the Member of Parliament for the people of Atiwa East until she decides not to run anymore.