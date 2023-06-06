The Assin North constituency is gearing up for the bye-election scheduled for June 27, according to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its determination to nominate James Gyakye Quayson, the former MP who was previously ousted from parliament by a Supreme Court decision.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing for its upcoming primaries to select a candidate who will vie for the seat.

Despite claims by the opposition of collusion between the government and the EC to undermine the electoral process, these allegations have been vehemently denied.

The constituency is characterized by various factors, including geography, personalities, party resources, and the shifting nature of the constituents, which all play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the election.

These factors contribute to the intensity of the race, surpassing even the recently concluded Kumawu by-election.

On Monday, JoyNews’ Evans Mensah, in collaboration with the Joy Research Desk, will provide an analysis that delves into the odds and dynamics of the upcoming election.

