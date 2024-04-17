Farmers and some residents whose properties have been affected by the construction of a bypass from Asiakwa in the Eastern region to Konongo in the Ashanti region are demanding compensation.

These farmers hail from Asiakwa, Osino, Asaman Tamfoe, among other towns and villages.

According to them, they have had their farms and buildings destroyed to pave the way for the road project to easing vehicular traffic and congestion on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Addressing a press conference at Osino in the Eastern region, the agitated occupants say they want the government to expedite action on the payment, since they are under intense pressure to pay back loans they took for their projects.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, is urging them to exercise restraint as they work around the clock to pay the needed compensation to the affected people.

