An Ashaiman parliamentary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tony Afenyo, has asked for a three-hour time extension at the ongoing primaries.

Speaking on Adom News, he said his request is due to a delay in the start of the exercise.

“All delegates at the polling station must be allowed to vote after 5 pm because the exercise started after 10 am,” he said.

Mr Afenyo said he believes the party needs a unifier in order for them to win the seat from the current MP, Ernest Norgbey, in the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, first-timer and legal practitioner, David Worwui-Brown, says the constituency deserves a lawyer in parliament.

Over 3,200 delegates are expected to vote in the exercise in the Ashaiman Constituency.

Voting was expected to commence at 7 am but reports from several constituencies showed that there was a delay by Electoral Commission officials.

ALSO READ:

Confusion rocks Kasoa NDC election over change of venue

Dumelo’s contender Fred Nuamah spotted at voting centre; says he won’t…