Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, will not be able to cast his ballot in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary elections across the country on April 13.

According to Kofi Attoh, the special assistant to the Speaker, Mr Bagbin is currently out of town due to official engagements.

“He is not in town unfortunately. His duties have taken him out of town and by the time he arrives in either tonight or something, this election ends at 4pm and it would have ended but it doesn’t really matter.” He told Joy News.

Mr Attoh further explained that if the Speaker was in Ghana, he would have voted because he considers voting a sacred duty.

He also emphasised that voting is a confidential exercise and that Mr Bagbin is a committed member of the NDC, saying “he is truly, fully and practically a member of the NDC.”

