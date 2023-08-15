

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Chief of Aduamoa in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

Nana Osei Tiri Ababio is said to have been implicated in a myriad of controversies, including multiple land-related disputes with other chiefs.

He is also being accused of violating some customary procedures.

Delivering his verdict, the Asantehene indicated that after serving caution to the Chief to desist from his actions, he failed to heed his calls.

Otumfuo who sternly expressed his displeasure at the chief’s non-adherence to his caveats, thus ordered that the royal slipper Nana Osei Tiri Ababio wore be removed.

Reports suggest that it is not the first time the local chief has been hauled before the Asantehene over land and other related matters, but the fourth time.

The Otumfuo delivered his ruling at a sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday.

The destoolment will be the third in three months with the latest being four days ago.

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom was destooled following illegal mining allegations.

Nana Saforo Koto was accused of selling unauthorised lands to illegal miners for operations within the catchment of rulership.

The Chief of Aduamoa who doubles as the Nkonsonhene is one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the Asante kingdom with nearly 20 years on the throne.

The Nkonsonhene in the Asante rulership and traditions plays a crucial role in the customary activities of Gyaase.

