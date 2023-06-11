The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Nketia Boampong II, the Chief of Kwaso, a town in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

The tribunal of the Asanteman Traditional Council sitting at the Manhyia Palace found the Kwasohene guilty of defrauding some royals of Kwaso.

He is alleged to have solicited some amounts of money running into Gh300,000 with the promise to hand over a vacant chieftaincy position.

The chief earlier denied the accusation, but further investigations by the Council found him culpable.

Nana Boampong was also implicated for his alleged involvement in multiple sale of lands.

He was subsequently destooled for alleged fraud and perjury. The destoolment is the second in less than two weeks.

The Otumfuo recently ordered the destoolment of Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, the chief of Antoa, a popular town in Asanteman, for allegedly violating customary procedures and multiple sale of lands.

