The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has admitted that the decision to appoint Seydou Zerbo as the club’s coach was rushed.

The Burkinabe trainer had joined Kotoko following the departure of Prosper Narteh Ogum, who led the club to win the Ghana Premier League title in his first season.

The sudden departure of Ogum was attributed to a misunderstanding.

However, Zerbo failed to meet the high expectations set for him and was eventually let go in March, leaving the club in a struggle to retain their crown.

Kotoko have been unable to recover from their disappointing spell under Zerbo and will end the campaign trophyless.

“We rushed in appointing Seydou Zerbo. I followed him when he eliminated Ghana from the CHAN qualifiers,” Amponsah said on Wontumi Radio.

He also acknowledged that Zerbo had initially recognised the team’s shortcomings, but the results forced them to part ways.

Additionally, Amponsah mentioned the personal tragedy Zerbo faced, stating, “We should not also forget that he lost his son at a point.”

Asante Kotoko will play their final game against Dreams FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.