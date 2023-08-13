The Chief of Bekwai-Abodom, Nana Saforo Koto, has allegedly been destooled by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to reports, the destoolment is a result of the Bekwai-Abodom chief failing to prove his innocence after 20 cases of his alleged involvement in ‘galamsey’ [illegal mining].

The residents accused the chief of willingly and indiscriminately selling pieces of land to artisanal miners.

In addition, Nana Saforo Koto was accused of neglecting his town for seven years, resulting in the abandonment of performing his traditional and ritual rites within the stool house, as well as other customary obligations.

The sub-chiefs under the jurisdiction of the Bekwai-Abodomhene have expressed discontent with his disregard for essential traditional customs tied to his position.

During the proceedings at the Asanteman Traditional Council, Otumfuo Kyeame Kwaku Owusu revealed that the destooled Chief failed to respond to all the charges levelled against him when he was given the chance to address the allegations.

Consequently, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pronounced the embattled chief guilty of all the charges and destooled him after hearing from the various divisional Chiefs.

Before the celebrations of the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary, several chiefs involved in illegal mining activities will be destooled if found guilty as part of attempts to put a stop to the pollution of river bodies through illegal mining.

