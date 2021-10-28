The Queen’s Baton on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, reached the Asante Kingdom where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II held it ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

President of Commonwealth Games Association, Ghana, Ben Nunoo Mensah, presented the Baton to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and briefed him on the history and significance.

From the Manhyia Palace (the seat of the Asante King), it will be paraded in Bonwire (Home of Nana Yaa Asantewaa and our prestigious kente) and other principal streets in Kumasi.

The Queen’s Baton was brought from Sierra Leone by Alie Gibril Koroma.

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the first baton bearer in Ghana.

Mr Mensah said: “It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in Ghana, reaching the 6th country destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and Territories.”

He said the Baton’s route started from Cyprus, Malta, Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and now Ghana which will be the 3rd West African country to receive the Baton.

The Baton with its royal message was dispatched by Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace on 7th October 2021, with its first stop in Cyprus.

The Baton will tour all the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories and then arrive back in England at the Opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022, where Her Royal Majesty will take out her message and read it to the whole world.

Ghanaians created a lot of excitement with the Baton as it was held by top government officials, sportsmen, musicians and change-makers.