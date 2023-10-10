The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has settled Seydou Zerbo’s unpaid wages.

The Burkinabe gaffer was hired by the then Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management before the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

However, Zerbo was sacked midway through last season after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Before his departure, Zerbo was owed three months unpaid wages.

However, Seydou speaking to Kumasi-based FOX FM confirmed the IMC has paid his $9,000 arrears.

“I have now received all my monies. They have paid my salary for three months. I have checked my account and the money is in there,” he said.

“Now there is no issue again and I want to thank the management of the team for paying what is due me. I wish the club all the best and for the fans, I say a big thank you,” he added.

Abdulai Gazali took over the club following the departure of Seydou Zerbo last season and steered the side to finish 4th on the league log.

