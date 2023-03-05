Former world Athletics Champion and Jamaican legend, Asafa Powel, has commended the African Paralympic Committee President, Mr Samson Deen, for making the Paralympic Sport a focus on the African Continent by giving athletes and the movement the opportunity to participate in the first-ever African Para Games, which will be staged from the 3rd to 12 September 2023.

In a closed-door meeting, the AfPC President said the Paralympic office would like to cooperate with the Jamaican Legend to promote the #WalkInMyShoe project, a digital campaign to bridge the gap between the non-disabled in society and persons with disabilities.

The legend was led by the President of Ghana Olympic Committee Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah to solidify the need for para sports promotion on the continent.

Ghana will host the first-ever multi-sport para games from 3rd to 12 September 2023, with seven sport Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Volleyball, GoalBall, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball and Amputee Football.

The West African nation’s LOC has confirmed it has a budget of 8.5 million dollars to stage the event, with the funding coming from media rights, sponsorship and the Government of Ghana.