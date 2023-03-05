As part of its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyle among staff and customers and the general public, OmniBISIC over the weekend held its maiden health walk in Accra.

The 10-kilometer walk started from Burma Camp Sports Complex through Giffard road to El-Wak traffic light down to Airport roundabout.

They then walked towards the main Airport traffic light, through Liberation road to 37 and then back to Burma Camp.

The health walk was led by the Managing Director of the bank, Daniel Asiedu on the theme: Better Heath Starts Here to educate staff and customers on the need to invest on their health.

Many customers including former Attorney General, Marietta Bew Appiah-Oppong joined staff of OmniBISIC to make the event a success.

After the two-hour walk, they were taken through some rigorous aerobics led by some officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The staff and customers engaged many games including football and those who performed excellently were presented with trophies.

The maiden health walk also took place simultaneously in Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi.

Managing Director of OmniBISIC, Daniel Asiedu, said the walk is to create awareness and conscientise customers on the importance of keeping fit.

He indicated that, the health walk aligns with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to make sure they give back to the environment where they operate.

The OmniBISIC MD said the turnout has encouraged them to organize the walk once every quarter and is hoping to extend to other cities to encourage health living among the citizenry.

“This is an avenue to create the awareness and beyond this we are going to follow up with social media campaigns because if we stop without creating awareness, then the purpose is defeated,” he added.

Mr Asiedu was excited about the massive staff participation and urged them to keep it up in subsequent walks.