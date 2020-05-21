Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah, has commended the Multimedia Group Limited’s ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign which aims at tackling road accidents in the country.

In a statement on the floor of parliament, Mr Andah said the role of the Multimedia Group has significantly reduced the number of road accidents in Ghana since the beginning of the year.

“As a supporter of Multimedia’s Arrive Alive road safety campaign, I want to urge all road safety users to comply with road safety regulations. I will like to commend the Multimedia Group as well as others who have been educating as well as sharing experience to make our roads and travel experiences in Ghana safer.

He said road accident has claimed over 222 lives in the country in January 2020 alone, a figure he said even though relatively better, needs critical attention of stakeholders.

Per the statistics from MTTU, the Central Region is leading with 48 deaths in 58 crashes, followed by Ashanti region with 38 deaths in 275 recorded cases.

George Andah who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West urged road users to adhere to traffic regulations in order to reduce accidents.

Contributing to the debate, the first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, called for installation of more CCTV cameras on Ghana’s roads to monitor and deal with reckless drivers in accordance with law.

He urged the MTTU and the Road Safety Authority to intensify its education.