Some residents living in the coastal area of Jamestown have protested against the demolishing exercise that has seen over 400 structures destroyed, including an orphanage.



The demolishing exercise, according to the District Assembly, is to pave way for the construction of a fishing harbour in the area.



The $60 million fishing harbour project will have a landing site, storage facilities and a recreational area.



Affected residents, protesting against the exercise, claimed they were not informed ahead of time.

One of the affected residents, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday morning, threatened to become an armed robber in order to fend for herself and her family.



This, she said, is because her house and the structure under which she smokes her fish for sale to make ends meet have been destroyed in the demolishing exercise.



They should have at least given us some time to move, but they are sacking us. Where do they want us to go? They should give us a place to stay and do our business otherwise I will go into robbery. I will rob others for a living, she said.