Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has finally explained why she lived with a poor fashion sense for many years until recently.

According to her, she began her Christian journey on the wrong foot due to some false doctrines by the late ‘Apraku My Daughter’ and other preachers.

Diana Asamoah revealed that, some doctrines she heard in her early stages as a Christian made her develop the wrong perception of how a Christian woman should dress.

She disclosed this in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Wednesday.

“When I gave my life to Christ, there were a lot of false doctrines. Apraku My Daughter was the famous pastor by then. So, my church invited him, and when he came, he said that a dwarf took him to a forest where it was revealed to him that ladies’ hair cream is made of blood, the powder is from the ashes of human bones, including make-up products and others, and he made us understand that anyone involved in such things wouldn’t make it to heaven,” she narrated to Roselyn Felli.

Hearing that as a new convert, fear gripped Diana Asamoah, and she could not help but believe because she was not well acquainted with the Bible and going to heaven was her focus at that moment, hence she would not permit such a lifestyle to block her chance of going to heaven.

Asked if Apraku My Daughter was the reason why she did not wear makeup and dressed fashionably; she said, “Yes, because he said they were produced by ‘Maame Water’ [Marine spirits] and so when you do it, you will go into the river and not heaven.”

She later got an understanding of the word of God with the help of a pastor called Ato Haggan, which changed her ideology about dressing stylishly, including marriage.

The evangelist supports the belief that marriage is ordained by God, and He unites both partners when the time is right. Therefore, she is single because she has not asked for a husband. But she also believes strongly that when she puts her request before God, it will surely be answered.

Recently, Diana Asamoah set social media ablaze with her new look and appearance in the gospel music fraternity. She received a lot of criticism from fans and some industry players.

Despite that, the “Madanse Die” singer is not willing to give up anytime soon as she intensifies her dressing in her newly released video of the remixed version of her track, “Mabo Wo Din.”