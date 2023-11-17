Madagascar head coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe says his team will go all out against the Black Stars for the three points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The two teams face off in their opening game in Group I at the Baba Yara Stadium later today with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars have the upper hand over the Barea having won one and drawn the other in their most recent games during the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations while the latter’s last win over Ghana came in 2015.

However, Rakotondrabe is confident his side will not be a walk in the park for Chris Hughton’s men on Friday.

“It’s very true that the last time we beat Ghana was in 2015 and that was a friendly. We are going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana on Friday. We didn’t come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game” he told the press.

