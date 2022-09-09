The youngest daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has joined the chorus of critics reviewing Apple’s latest iPhone – and she is unimpressed.

In an Instagram story captioned “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14”, Eve Jobs shared a picture of a man proudly unwrapping a new shirt identical to the one he is wearing.

The meme came after the tech giant revealed the latest iPhone features.

They include a new camera, longer battery and emergency call capacity.

The annual event is closely watched by techies eager for a glimpse of the latest hardware and investors trying to forecast whether the upgrades are exciting enough to unleash a burst of buying.

The meme that Eve jobs shared via Instagram stories, which are not permanent, was first circulated on social media by an investor-focused account, Wall Street Memes.

Ms Jobs, a model and equestrian, more typically uses her Instagram account to provide updates from her career, like a preview of her appearance on the cover of Vogue Japan.

The legendary Apple leader Steve Jobs, who oversaw some of the biggest developments in phones and personal computers, died in 2011 of cancer at the age of 56.

MORE: