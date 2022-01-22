The Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has instructed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines with immediate effect over the explosion at Apiate in the Western Region.

In a press statement issued by the Lands Ministry on Friday, the Minister explained that “Pursuant to Regulation 2 of the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012, (LI 2177), the Chief Inspector of Mines is the chief inspector of explosives, and is responsible for the supervision of the manufacture, storage, transportation, and use of explosives for mining and mine support services.

“Therefore, Richard Kofi Adjei is to be interdicted pending investigations.”

Mr Jinapor again directed that the Mineral’s Commission boss suspends its registration of Maxam Company Limited.

READ ALSO:

The Lands Ministry assured the general public that “ongoing investigations will be thorough and comprehensive and any public official found culpable will be made to face the full rigours of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Police have provided an update on the number of casualties resulting from the explosion.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Service, officially, 190 casualties were recorded by the National Ambulance Service and allied agencies.

“Out of that, 13 are certified to be dead; it is not 17,” he said.