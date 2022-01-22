The Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars management committee following Ghana’s heartbreaking exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The GFA and the technical team, led by head Coach, Milovan Rajevac, have received serious criticisms from the fans after they failed to even beat debutants Comoros and qualify for the next stage of the AFCON.

The Sports Ministry issued a release following their emergency meeting with the GFA to inform Ghanaians that it has demanded the rebuilding of the current Black Stars management committee.