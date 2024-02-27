The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for what he perceives as contradictory statements regarding the sustainability of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Dr Clement Apaak accuses Dr Bawumia of not being transparent with Ghanaians concerning the future of the free SHS policy.

In a social media post on Monday, February 26, he highlighted a discrepancy between the government’s promise to review and rationalise the free SHS during discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Dr Bawumia’s commitment to enhance the policy in a national address.

The Builsa South Member of Parliament charged the Vice President to be truthful to Ghanaians about his stance on either reviewing the policy or improving it.

Dr. Apaak urged voters to reject the NPP flagbearer and instead support the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to win the December general elections.

According to him, Mr Mahama is a trustworthy candidate and deserves the mandate of the Ghanaian people to govern the country.

Below is his post on Facebook

