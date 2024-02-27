The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has put forward a solution to tackle unemployment among healthcare workers, specifically nurses, by proposing their deployment to other countries.

Mr Mahama argues that sending nurses abroad would be a more advantageous approach compared to allowing them to remain jobless in Ghana.

During his visit to the Savannah Region, Mr Mahama addressed student nurses, stressing the importance of ensuring employment opportunities for nurses upon completion of their education.

To execute this plan, he suggested the establishment of a specialised unit within the Ministry of Employment tasked with recruiting nurses who meet the necessary qualifications for overseas deployment.

According to him, when elected, he will ensure that the unemployment is drastically reduced from its current rate.

“We want to increase the production of health workers and nurses, and we will employ them to work for us as many as we can, but at the same time, we will sign agreements with other countries where we can post our nurses to go and work on fixed contracts.

“So under the Ministry of Employment, we will have a unit that can recruit nurses and make sure they are of the standard that can work in international hospitals” Mr. Mahama stated.

READ ALSO:

Ken Ofori Atta’s new appointment unnecessary – Franklin Cudjoe [watch]

GES announces dates for BECE and WASSCE examinations

Guinness World Records broke our contract – Afua Asantewaa