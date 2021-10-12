A former General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Alfred Koduah has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to immediately assent to the Anti LGBTQ+ Bill when it is finally passed by Parliament.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’ 2021 Bill famously known as the Anti LGBTQ+ bill has gained a lot of attention, locally and internationally.

Amid heightened calls for its passage, others want it quashed with the argument that it is against the fundamental human rights of persons involved in the act.



Clergymen and traditionalists have all jumped into the frail threatening to campaign against MPs who vote against the passage of the bill.



It is on the back of this that Apostle Dr Alfred Koduah is urging President Akufo- Addo to quickly assent to the bill immediately Parliament passes it.



“I want to see the president appending his signature to this bill as soon as it is passed by Parliament because this is so dear to the heart of Ghanaians. If you look at Ghana from the political angle, you will see that the country is polarized which affects everything in this country but with this particular, you have NPP and NDC all coming together.”

