The Black Stars were hosted by the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the matchday four of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at the National Stadium.

With Andre Ayew axed from the starting XI, Thomas Partey led the team against the Warriors.

Youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was also benched for Benjamin Tetteh and Baba Iddrisu respectively.

The team started the game slowly and came under to deal with the pressure of the home side.

Kelvin Mosunde nearly got the opening goal for Zimbabwe on the 24th mark after he narrowly missed a cross from Khamat Billiat.

The Black Stars backline came under pressure when Jojo Wollacot was forced to clear a ball that could have cost Ghana.

Sulemana, who maintained his place in the team, caused massive problems for the right side of the Zimbabweans.

READ ALSO

However, on the 34th minute, Baba Rahman was fouled with some metres away from the 18-yard box of the Warriors.

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, took charge of the freekick and converted beautifully to put the Black Stars in charge of Group G.

In the second half of the game, the Black Stars started slow and were left dominated by the home side.

Mohammed Kudus came close to increasing Ghana’s tally but the ball went straight to the hands of the goalkeeper.

Kudus also came close again and struck the bar with a superb strike.

Andre Ayew, Caleb Ekuban, Samuel Owusu and Kofi Kyereh all came in the second half of the game.

With the win, Ghana sits top of Group G with 9 points with South Africa expected to play Ethiopia at 16:00GMT at the FBN Stadium in Johannesburg today.

Ghana resumes their qualifiers for the Mundial with an away game against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa before hosting South Africa in the final home game at the Cape Coast Stadium in November.