The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a Police Chief Inspector, Benjamin Doe Kuwornu for unprofessional conduct.

Chief Kuwornu, stationed at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, according to the Service misconducted himself in a video which has come to their attention.

In a statement, the police said the interdiction is to enable a thorough investigation into the said misconduct.

“We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate,” part of the statement read.

This follows the interdiction of General Corporal Wise Bessey, for allegedly assaulting a civilian at Takoradi in the Western Region.

