The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has announced plans to participate in the demonstration against the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption above the lifeline.

In a statement, GNAT explained the decision follows a meeting at the Trade Union Congress (TUC) office last Friday.

All regional secretariats have therefore been urged to prepare for the demonstration and ensure full participation of all members.

The demo set for February 13, 2024, is being held by Organised Labour with about 35 groups Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to be in attendance.

The nationwide exercise follows the expiration of a two weeks ultimatum for the government to withdraw the VAT.

Although Cabinet has decided to withdraw the controversial tariff, the union says they have not received any official communique and, hence will proceed with their action.

