AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has once again demonstrated its commitment towards educational improvement at Obuasi by cutting sod for the construction of an ultramodern Examination printing centre in the Obuasi East District.

The purpose of the project, according to the Senior Manager Sustainability, Emmanuel Baidoo, was to contribute to improving Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) pass rates in their host communities under its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan, launched in 2022.

Speaking at a short ceremony to commence the construction of the project, Mr Baidoo said when completed, the newly established Examination Printing Centre will play a pivotal role in assisting the Education Directorate of the Obuasi East District Assembly with the necessary resources to print and administer Mock Exam materials to help better prepare candidates for the BECE.

He emphasized that establishing an Examination Printing Centre aligns with AGAG’s broader Community Investment goals under the 10-year socio-economic development plan, which focuses on various initiatives aimed at enhancing education, promoting sustainability, and fostering socio-economic development.

To be completed and furnished at the cost of GHC 800,00.00, Mr Baidoo intimated that the project was borne out of a series of engagements with stakeholders on how to sustain the periodic mock examinations geared towards preparing BECE candidates for their main examination.

“AngloGold Ashanti has been supporting the GES to conduct a series of mock exams, but we realized that to sustain it, there was the need to meet stakeholders to deliberate on it. We decided that building an examination printing centre was the most prudent way to sustain the mock exams,” he said.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District, Faustina Amissah, described the project as a welcome relief for the Assembly, stressing that the Assembly has over the years sunk many funds into the conduct of mock exams.

“We are grateful to AngloGold Ashanti for this project. The money invested in mock exams here can be channeled into other important ventures.”

The DCE assured that her office will see to it that the examination printing centre serves the purpose for which it was established.

To further promote and empower local businesses, AngloGold Ashanti contracted Bachor Construction Limited for the project.

The Managing Director of Bachor Constructions Limited, Jonas Davoro, said the project will be completed in the next three months.

He explained that the project will consist of a storage area, an office, a production and printing area, as well as a borehole.

“We will do a quality job to justify the confidence AngloGold Ashanti has reposed in local contractors from Obuasi”, Mr Davoro assured.

AngloGold Ashanti will again cut sod in the coming days for the construction of a similar project in the Obuasi Municipality.