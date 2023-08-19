Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame, has lashed out at the President of the African Arm-wrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, popularly known as The Barrister.

This comes on the back of his statement that men are the most truthful and faithful gender, but they would like to have pleasure elsewhere.

He said he believes that men only do that because their spouses do not perform their responsibilities and that sometimes women pushes them out of their relationship.

Mr Assibey made this statement on the Visdel Show, hosted by Mavis Amanor also known as Firelady, stating that it is only a man with witchcraft or one that was born out of fornication that cheats.

According to the President, having pleasure and comfort elsewhere is what the opposite sex has termed cheating, but to him, it is not.

“I don’t believe men cheat. Men do not cheat. Men are the most faithful and truthful. But this is what happens, men only find pleasure and comfort elsewhere. That’s what you term as cheating, but truly, it is not.

“They do that because the spouse does not perform their duties as required in the covenant, which is marriage. It is only a man that was born out of fornication or is a wizard who cheats,” he said.

This, however, has not gone down well with Okyeame Kwame, who has taken to social media to express his displeasure.

According to the rapper, you don’t find pleasure elsewhere when you have told a woman she is the only one, and based on that promise, she has allowed you to marry her.

The rapper then questioned whether it would be cheating when a woman also finds pleasure elsewhere.

He stated that seeking pleasure elsewhere outside of marriage is also breaking the bond, as mentioned by Charles Osei Asibey.

Read Okyeame Kwame’s post below:

