Musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame, has said one thing about him that will shock his fans is he is not a loyal person.

According to him, loyalty is usually an allegiance to a group of people but that is something which is not part of his life.

The rap docta, as he is widely known in showbiz, revealed his loyalty is only to his personal values.

“I’m not a loyal person. I don’t inherit anybody’s enemies because when people go out and they get gifts, they don’t come to share them with us. The only person I’m loyal to is my wife and my values,” he said on Accra-based Asaase radio.

He continued, “If you are my brother, sister, child or wife and you do something silly, I can disassociate myself from it as though I have never met with you before.”

ALSO READ:

Play audio above: