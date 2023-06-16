A gory accident at Gomoa Dominase junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway has left two persons seriously injured.

The collision was between a faulty cargo car parked in the middle of the road and a Kia truck with registration number GG 2541-15 loaded with orange juice.

Eyewitnesses report that the Kia truck attempted moving past the faulty car, but unfortunately collided.

The truck somersaulted, causing the leg of the driver to severe and the mate seriously injured.

All roads leading to the scene have been blocked while the injured victims have been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.