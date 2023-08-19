Congratulatory messages are in order for four females after being listed as First-Class Law School 2023 graduates from the University of Ghana (Legon).

They are Jasmine Kukua Tekyi Acheampong, Ohenewaa Asantewaa Armoh, Abigail Nakour Wowolo, and Elenor Wesom Mogeri.

Miss Wowolo, who was also adjudged the valedictorian, graduated with a 3.72 GPA and is an Achimota School alumni.

Presenting the Valedictorian of the UGSoL Class of 2023:

Abigail Nakuor Wowolo ⚖️📚 pic.twitter.com/Hc36BV63ro — UG Law Students’ Union (@ug_lsu) August 18, 2023

Jasmine is a past student of Achimota School, while Ohenewaa and Elenor attended Accra Girls and Holy Child, respectively.

The UG Law Students’ Union acknowledged the ladies for their exploits and achievements in a tweet.