Former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has urged Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to consider resigning if he feels incapable of effectively executing his duties.

His call comes after Mr. Agyebeng expressed disappointment in the judiciary which he claims is hindering the fight against corruption.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, November 29, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng expressed alarm at the “growing hasty dismissiveness and lack of regard” for corruption cases. He believes this could seriously impede the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) ability to fulfill its mandate.

Mr. Agyebeng cited four specific cases, including the acquittal of Cecilia Dapaah, a former government official, in a corruption case, and the court’s refusal to freeze the estate of former NPP General Secretary Kojo Owusu Afriyie, despite mounting corruption allegations.

In response to Mr. Agyebeng’s concerns, Mr. Adomako Baafi, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, criticized the Special Prosecutor for condemning the judiciary.

He argued that, it was illogical for a professional lawyer to criticize the institution they work for.

The NPP man urged Special Prosecutor to emulate his predecessor, Martin Amidu who resigned when over similar concerns.

“To criticise the institution that you work for, and the parent organization, in my opinion, is illogical. It doesn’t make sense. He [Kissi Agyebeng] is a professional lawyer. When Martin Amidu was not happy, he resigned, and he wasn’t punished for resigning and so he can do same” he said.

Meanwhile, during parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, declared that the law establishing the OSP was an act of futility.

GTA and Partners introduce a welcoming December atmosphere with Akwaaba Village

Medical negligence: Couple sues St. John Hospital & Fertility Centre for ₵5m

Martin Amidu: OSP turned into an incarnation of McCarthyism – The certified ruling in…