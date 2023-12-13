Former Ghana coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor has revealed that he will not force his son to choose Germany over Ghana.

Charles Kwablan Hermann recently represented Germany at the World U-17 tournament in Indonesia where the European country emerged as champions after beating France on penalty shootouts.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Akonnor commended his son for his contribution to Germany’s success in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup but added he will not influence the decision of his son.

However, he expressed a desire for his son to mature before deciding his international football allegiance.

“At their age, we are not keen on these under-17 commitments, and who will pay for a ticket for somebody to come to Africa to play for under-17? Another thing too is that maybe they should look at the talent in Ghana and use them,” Akonnor remarked.

The victory saw Herrmann lift the U17 World Cup trophy with Germany, having also won the U17 European Championship earlier this year.

