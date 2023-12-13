Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record of the longest singing marathon has opened up about her personal life and other professional interests.

Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, Afua said she is a Sports journalist but had to suspend that for the sing-a-thon.

“I think sometimes when you find your purpose it conflicts with your profession so you have to decide. I found my purpose and I went for it. I nearly went back into journalism before this came especially sports journalism. I really had passion for sports and I wanted to channel towards the female sports journalism but immediately I started, this came so I had to put it on hold” she said.

Afua who is a wife and mother of three girls also mentioned that, aside from sing-a-thon, she is a devoted humanitarian, empowering women and young girls in Africa.

“I am an entrepreneur, I do events, and reality shows mainly for women to empower them. I didn’t get the opportunity to be groomed by anyone so the little knowledge I gathered from those I look up to, I want to impact on the younger ones” she noted.

Asantewaa in response to plans after her record attempt said she has no intentions of becoming a musician, reiterating that she is only seeking to promote Ghana music with her attempt.

“I don’t know what the future holds and never say never but I don’t think I was destined to be a musician. I don’t intend on becoming a musician. I’m doing this for the industry after this I’ll go back to work” she added.