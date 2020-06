American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, popularly known as T. I., has wished Ghanaian rapper, Opanka a happy birthday in a video that is making waves on social media.

The two were having a normal conversation on Instagram until Opanka made the US-based rapper aware that it was his birthday.

Beaming with smiles, he wished the Tema-based rapper well, asking him to celebrate it carefully amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO

Opanka was grateful for the gesture.