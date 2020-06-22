It was the middle of 2019 when a Nigerian man attracted the attention of the online community after a social media user shared the news of the amazing feat he achieved despite his health challenges.

The man’s feat was announced by a social media user identified as Mahmoud Shuaib.

Shuaib shared a post on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, with a disclosure about the academic excellence achieved by a young man he identified as Sani Khalid.

Meet Sani Khalid from Katsina state who graduated from dept of Biological Sciences of ABU Zaria with a CGPA of 4.56 ( 1st class honours) despite having no walking limbs.



According to Shuaib, the man who has no legs emerged with a first class degree from the department of biological science in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

