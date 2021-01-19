Tema-based artiste, Dadie Opanka, touched the soft sides of his fans when he shed tears during one of his freestyle sessions.

Born Armstrong Affum, the artiste told a relatable story of the daily hustle individuals encounter in their adulthood.

The artiste, who was issuing bars in his room, shed tears as he reveals he is aiming for his goals, but the devil is ruling his efforts as an offside.

Opanka said the song, his 2020 release, always gets him emotional, adding that it is a motivational piece for his fans going through setbacks in life.

‘Trying Times’, as he titled it, is the first song in his long-awaited five-track Elevation EP.

The EP has three features with Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Bosom P-Yung, and another single titled Deliver Me.

Video below: