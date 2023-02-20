American actress, Gabrielle Union, showered encomium on Nigerian singer Tems after her performance at the NBA All-Star Game weekend last night.

Tems together with Burna Boy and Rema performed at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game Weekend which took place at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, February 19.

After her performance, Gabrielle Union linked up with Tems and praised the Nigerian singer. “There is only one Tems, this is the Queen, “‘ the actress said in the video.

The Nigerian singer also met with legendary rapper Fat Joe before she was introduced to former NBA star Dwyane Wade by his wife, Gabrielle union.

Watch the video below: