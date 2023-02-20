The first anniversary of the establishment of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, which seeks to preserve his heritage and legacy, has been commemorated in Accra.

Dubbed: “J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage “ it is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan charitable organisation, established to promote President John Evans Atta Mills’ unique view of society to strengthen democratic values and human development.

It was established in 2021 by a group of academics, professional colleagues, family members, friends, and former appointees of President Mills.

A statement by J.E.A Mills Heritage, signed by Alexander Percival Segbefia, Chairman of the Heritage, said President Mills passed on on July 24, 2012, as the first and only President of Ghana to die while in office.

According to the statement, it was after five decades of distinguished public service to Ghana that Professor Mills rose to become the President of Ghana.

According to the statement, February 2023 marks one year of the launch of the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage. “We are happy to announce that during its first year of existence, the Memorial Heritage has lived up to its ideals and objectives.

“After its incorporation and a successful launch on February 1, 2022, at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, Accra, the Memorial Heritage successfully organised lectures and other activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of President John Evans Atta Mills,” the statement revealed.

It said the first 10th Anniversary Commemorative Regional Lecture was held for the Northern Sector comprising the Upper East, Upper West, Northern, North East and Savannah Regions at the Tamale Campus of the University of Development Studies on May 28, 2022.

According to the statement, a publication titled, ‘Atta Mills Speaks’, a compilation of the four State of the Nation Addresses by President Mills from 2009 to 2012 was launched during the Ho lecture.

“The highlight of the 10th-anniversary commemoration was the Annual Commemorative Lecture which was held on July 26, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre. The lecture was chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council of State of the Republic of Ghana and the Keynote speaker was an outstanding personality and revered legal luminary, Tsatsu Tsikata,” the statement revealed.