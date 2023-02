Singer/songwriter Tems was one of the three Nigerian musicians who headlined the 2023 NBA All-Stars Weekend game.

The event came off on Sunday, February 19, in Salt Lake City.

She took to the stage to perform a medley of some of her most popular tracks namely; “Crazy Tings,” “Free Mind,” “Essence,” and “Higher”.

Tems entertained fans at the event while encircled by backup dancers.

Watch the performance below: