The minister designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, says he will show his best behaviour in his vetting if members of the committee also comport themselves.

Touting his status as the ‘class prefect in Parliament’, he sounded this friendly caution ahead of his vetting proceedings on Monday morning.

“You introduced me as being the class prefect, the senior prefect. I’ll expect members to put up their best behaviour [then] I’ll put up my best behaviour. I’m the class prefect in the chair so I still remain the class prefect”, he said.

K. T Hammond, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa was nominated for the substantive Trade Minister job following the resignation of Alan Kyerematen early on this year.

If approved, he will steer the affairs of the ministry, with support from his colleague legislator, Dr Stephen Amoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in Ashanti.

In a letter from the presidency dated February 7, Dr Stephen Amoah was nominated for the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry job and would be expected to work together with the Adansi-Asokwa MP, K. T Hammond, if the two are approved.

Meanwhile, Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed has expressed concern about President Akufo-Addo’s new appointments to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Reacting to the news of K. T. Hammonfd and Stephen Amoah’s nominations, the Tamale Central MP indicated that due to the temperaments of the two politicians, it is not prudent for them to work under one roof.

According to him, putting the two lawmakers together may also affect work at the ministry.

“We should pray they don’t exchange blows. That’s what I think. These are two very complex individuals. Very, very complex … You are talking of two very complex individuals who are going to work at the same ministry.

“I know honourable K.T. Hammond. He is a no-nonsense man. There are certain things he won’t tolerate under any circumstance. And I know my good friend, ‘Dr. Sticker’. When his name was mentioned, we all rose. We were happy for him.

“But frankly speaking [not] at that ministry, more so one of the most important, if not the most important ministry”, the MP said on Accra-based 3FM on February 8.

In a related development, the National Democratic Congress has directed its Minority members in Parliament to reject the new ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

In a press release dated February 19, the party explained that this is to help push for the reduction in the size of the current government.