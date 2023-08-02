Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay, has spoken highly of Unions of Ghana Associations in the country.

Madam Blay has said they have immensely been of great help to the mission and their support cannot be underestimated.

She was speaking in an interview on Asempa FM Abrokyire Nkommo with Kwaku Amankwatia widely known as Akonta Joe.

She stated they comprise ethnic groups notably; the Asanteman Kuo, Bonoman, Ahafo, Ewes, Gas and Gonjas.

“We have been able to work closely with the Ghana unions all these years. They had little problems in terms of the electoral process but they have now been settled and they are a respectable group.

“It is not ethnic but Ghanaians are elected every four years to lead and they are our main diasporan forums. We have worked together with them greatly some of them have lived here longer than us and know the system better so they support and guide us,” she explained.

Aside from this, the Ambassador noted they occasionally hold cultural events in which the Mission effectively participates.

“They invite us and we do attend. We try to be close to them as possible. In the past, because they are ethnic groups, the mission wasn’t taking part but now the narrative has changed because we see it to be more of a Ghanaian group than ethnic.

“So they ensure the mission is represented. The only event I’m yet to participate in is that of the Gonjas which was to take place in Berlin but didn’t happen because of covid,” she said.

Madam Gina stressed there are agents and through the unions, the mission gets invitations into the communities to interact with the Ghanaian citizens.

The union was instituted with the expectation to attract all Ghana Unions as well as ethnic, social and religious groups into its membership.

The aim was to have one mouthpiece for all Ghanaians when dealing with local, state and federal institutions.

Other goals included supporting the integration process in Germany and serving as a link between the Ghanaian community and the Ghana Embassy in Berlin.

ALSO READ: