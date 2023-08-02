Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Ama Blay, has revealed there are a lot of Ghanaians who are thriving and living a successful life in the country.

According to her, there are many citizens who are prominent individuals, well-educated and working in various fields in Germany.

Madam Blay disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Abrokyire Nkommo with Kwaku Amankwatia.

The Ambassador explained per their records, there are officially about 40,000 Ghanaians living in Germany.

“Many of them are settled and integrated into the communities with German passports, thus, they have denounced the Ghanaian passports while others also have permits and are still holding on to their Ghana passports,” she said.

She added that some Ghanaians have up to their fourth generation in Germany, explaining these were people relocated in the 60s and 70s.

“They are educated some are lawyers, doctors among others. The communities are large and diverse,” she noted.

She stated the Mission as much as possible tries to reach out to its citizens and offer help when necessary, emphasising they remain committed to discharging their duties to ensure citizens get the best of life.

