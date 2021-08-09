Ghana international, Daniel Amartey, won the English Community Shield Cup with club side, Leicester City over the weekend.

The 26-year-old was handed a starting role by Brendan Rogers and the central defender was magnificent for the Foxes.

Leicester got the opportunity to play in the Community Shield after they won the FA Cup last year, beating Chelsea in the final.

Leicester managed to snatch a late winner through Nigerian attacker, Kelechi Ihenacho, to win the Community Shield.

Despite not playing in the FA Cup final, Amartey proved he could be relied on for the centre back role at any time.

He played a crucial role forming a solid barrier with Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncur to check Man City players from getting close to the goal area.

Following the win, Rogers lauded Amartey for his professionalism and his dedication.

He explained that the player has always played to instructions and his commitment on the day was great describing his attitude as a first-class.

“Whatever I have asked Daniel to do he has always done so with great commitment,” the former Liverpool boss said.

“His attitude is first class and he’s very much a team player. He was outstanding today,” Rodgers said.