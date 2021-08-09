Covid-19: Ghana records 30 deaths in seven days

As many as 30 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in just seven days, that is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The Health Service’s update on Friday, July 30, stated the death toll was 844.
But latest update available on the website shows 30 more deaths as of Thursday, August 5, 2021, bringing the total to 874.
Considering this, a Virologist, Dr Michael Owusu, has asked authorities to ensure stricter enforcement of the Covid-19 protocol to break the chain of infection.
Meanwhile, the GHS has warned Ghana could experience a severe third wave driven by the Delta variant if there is non-adherence to the protocol.
Cumulatively, Ghana has confirmed 108,226 cases, while 6,969 of them are active cases, 100,383 people have recovered.
Cases per Region:
Greater Accra Region – 58, 026
Ashanti Region – 18, 922
Western Region – 6, 271
Eastern Region – 5,142
Central Region – 3, 966
Volta Region – 3, 496
Bono East Region – 1, 855
Bono Region – 1, 766
Northern Region – 1, 687
Upper East Region – 1, 329
Western North Region – 939
Ahafo Region – 911
Oti Region – 609
Upper West Region – 515
North East Region – 236
Savannah Region – 143