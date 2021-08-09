Covid-19: Ghana records 30 deaths in seven days

As many as 30 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in just seven days, that is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Health Service’s update on Friday, July 30, stated the death toll was 844.

But latest update available on the website shows 30 more deaths as of Thursday, August 5, 2021, bringing the total to 874.

Considering this, a Virologist, Dr Michael Owusu, has asked authorities to ensure stricter enforcement of the Covid-19 protocol to break the chain of infection.

Meanwhile, the GHS has warned Ghana could experience a severe third wave driven by the Delta variant if there is non-adherence to the protocol.

Cumulatively, Ghana has confirmed 108,226 cases, while 6,969 of them are active cases, 100,383 people have recovered.

Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region – 58, 026

Ashanti Region – 18, 922

Western Region – 6, 271

Eastern Region – 5,142

Central Region – 3, 966

Volta Region – 3, 496

Bono East Region – 1, 855

Bono Region – 1, 766

Northern Region – 1, 687

Upper East Region – 1, 329

Western North Region – 939

Ahafo Region – 911

Oti Region – 609

Upper West Region – 515

North East Region – 236

Savannah Region – 143