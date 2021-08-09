Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri, has given her many fans and followers something different to gaze at in her new post on social media.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with new photos of herself dressed as a lawn tennis player, and she struck different poses while wearing the sportswear.

In the photo, the actress was seen standing on a tennis court in what looked like a sports complex as she dazzles in the photos.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile and sported her usual low-cut hairstyle.

She complemented her look with a tennis racket, some tennis balls and red-coloured sports sneakers.

After posting the photos of herself, she captioned one of them: “Welcome to the second half of the year.” She captioned another: “Let’s have a good week.”