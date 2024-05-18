Anti-Corruption Campaigner, Vitus Azeem has advised Ghanaians and all stakeholders to allow the Chief Justice to carry out her duty in the impeachment case brought against the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng without interference.

On April 30, a petition was sent to the President by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to remove Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor. The petition was forwarded to the Chief Justice.

Mr Amidu alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Commenting on the issue on Joy FM’s Top Story on May 17, Mr Azeem stated that while he supported the Special Prosecutor in the fight against corruption, he believed that when allegations are leveled against Mr Agyebeng, it is only right to allow investigations to take place devoid of public opinions.

He explained that for Mr Agyebeng’s predecessor to take such action suggests that there might be a need for investigation.

“Even though we support the Office of the Special Prosecutor, it does not mean that if he is perceived or alleged to have done anything wrong, he should not be investigated. So, I think that Martin Amidu has done what he thinks is the best approach.”

“He has worked with the office before, and he probably feels emotionally attached to the office. He does not want anything untoward to happen to that office; he does not want the image of the office to be dented, and he has brought this thing out,” he said.

Mr Azeem advised that the legal process be allowed to take its course without any interference.

“While they are following the legal process, let’s allow the legal process to go through. The President has referred it to the Chief Justice; let us allow the Chief Justice to look at the matter and see whether the allegations have any basis.”

“If the allegations have some basis then the Chief Justice will step up the appropriate committee that will look into it. But for now, I do not want to look at the individual allegations to say that it is okay or not okay. Let’s the process go through and we will see what happened,” he advised.

