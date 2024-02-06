The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has expressed worry about the exit of experience Members of Parliament.

Majority of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs will not be returning to Parliament. Whiles some voluntarily did not seek re-elections, others lost their parliamentary primaries.

This development, according to Mr. Bagbin is inimical to the progress of Parliament.

In his welcome address, he explained that the departure of such seasoned individuals from the legislative role would negatively affect the quality of work in Parliament.

In total, the Minority will see 24 members depart, while the Majority will lose 28 members, with 17 and 19 respectively being defeated in their primaries.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has supported a total overhaul of the country’s football system, pointing out that, the frequent change of the Black Stars coach is not a panacea to the challenges facing the nation’s passion for football.

Mr. Bagbin called on stakeholders to draw up a comprehensive plan that will help find solutions to Ghana’s struggling football situation.

“Sacking of coaches is not the panacea to the challenges. We must evaluate our football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards and administrative structures to identify areas for improvement.

“Ghanaians must invest in wholistic and sustainable development for sports and culture. Parliament will appreciate an opportunity to work with other stakeholders towards this common goal” he added.

