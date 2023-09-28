Political scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah believes former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen could win the 2024 presidential elections if he puts in the required effort.

In an interview with Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on the “Kuro yi mu nsem” show, Dr. Amoako Baah said he expects Ghanaians to choose a another alternative.

According to him, Ghanaians have two options in choosing a President in 2024, neither of which is a good option.

“We don’t need NPP and NDC again. They have destroyed governance. We have gone to the IMF 17 times, and in 2025 we will go back the 18th time. That means there is something fundamentally wrong. The leadership is not good. We don’t have good imagination or thinking. Our election has turned into a popularity contest” he bemoaned.

Dr. Amoako Baah indicated that, Ghanaians may prefer Alan Kyerematen over other presidential candidates because the other candidates have failed.

“Alan would look like a better choice for the people since they have not experienced his government before,” he said.

Dr. Amoako Baah believes Mr. Kyerematen’s political career will end if he does not win the 2024 presidential elections.