Ghanaian astute Adom TV/FM presenter, lifestyle and sex coach, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, was honoured for her outstanding works in the Ghanaian media space at the just ended Golden Ace and Leadership Awards 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of Stepflix Media Network, Steve Gyamfi, honoured Mama Zimbi with Woman of Excellence award.

The awards scheme is poised at not only celebrating Ghanaian ingenious accomplishments in business, arts and entertainment but also to raise the bar so high that the award would be given the leverage it deserves.

Akumaa, after receiving the award, said she felt honoured for the gesture.

The Adom TV/FM presenter further thanked the organisers for recognising her efforts in the entertainment sphere.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi honoured at Golden Ace and Leadership Awards 2022

